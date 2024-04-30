MasterBrand (MBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.68%.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MBC opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. MasterBrand has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.