Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oshkosh from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OSK

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.2 %

OSK stock opened at $117.88 on Friday. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.41.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.