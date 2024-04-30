Bentley Systems (BSY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Bentley Systems has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 33.87%. Bentley Systems's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bentley Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.86. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $4,400,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,283,576.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSY shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

