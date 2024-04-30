ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,600 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the March 31st total of 443,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ASR Nederland Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASRRF opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. ASR Nederland has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87.

Get ASR Nederland alerts:

About ASR Nederland

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for ASR Nederland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASR Nederland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.