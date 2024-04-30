ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,600 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the March 31st total of 443,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ASR Nederland Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASRRF opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. ASR Nederland has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87.
About ASR Nederland
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ASR Nederland
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for ASR Nederland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASR Nederland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.