iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Trimmed by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,524,000 after purchasing an additional 835,933 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,628 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,716,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,494,000 after acquiring an additional 148,842 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,155,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,520,000 after purchasing an additional 589,881 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.04 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $110.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

