Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $421.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.