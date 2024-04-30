PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $613,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 646,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 28,370 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Doug Jones sold 7,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $111,995.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,479.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PMT opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

