Strs Ohio Acquires New Shares in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 164.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after buying an additional 850,507 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $11,286,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,112,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 31,872 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 856,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 554,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 472,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 366,012 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 666.00 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TGTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $351,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

