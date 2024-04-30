Strs Ohio Has $311,000 Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Axonics were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axonics in the third quarter worth $214,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axonics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $2,381,806.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,791,682.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $2,381,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,791,682.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $236,344.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,700.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,798. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axonics

Axonics Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $66.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -514.85 and a beta of 0.56. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $69.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.84.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.33 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Axonics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.