Strs Ohio Sells 5,700 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Thryv were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thryv by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,433,000 after buying an additional 570,190 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,256,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thryv by 95.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 241,165 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 3rd quarter worth $4,174,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in Thryv by 382.0% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 239,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 189,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $95,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 501,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,527,279.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on THRY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Thryv Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $832.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $236.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. Thryv had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 28.28%. Thryv’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

