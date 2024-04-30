Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 52.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 45.9% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 26,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 50,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,867.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James Fowler bought 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 216,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,783.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 272,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,867.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 113,500 shares of company stock valued at $174,780. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LUMN opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.10. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 70.74% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

