Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in BOX were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $357,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,697,043.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $357,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,697,043.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,792,204 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.89.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $31.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. BOX had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $262.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

