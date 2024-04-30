Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Chimera Investment by 3.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 34.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $6.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.30%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

