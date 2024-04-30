Strs Ohio Purchases 700 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth about $4,462,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after buying an additional 43,527 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 38.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 419,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after buying an additional 116,983 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 10.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $79,344.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 122,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $79,344.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 122,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,944 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE NOG opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.33.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 42.61%. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NOG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.