BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.57 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 400.00% and a net margin of 15.42%. On average, analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.49. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $23.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

In related news, CEO Suren Rana sold 109,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $2,280,570.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,255.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

