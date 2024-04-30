Strs Ohio Increases Stake in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 117.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of J.Jill worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JILL. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in J.Jill by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 3rd quarter worth $572,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in J.Jill in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in J.Jill in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $278.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.94. J.Jill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 194.65%. The business had revenue of $149.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.57 million. Analysts forecast that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J.Jill news, Director Michael A. Eck sold 15,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $445,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,018.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other J.Jill news, Director Michael A. Eck sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $445,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,018.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jyothi Rao sold 1,800 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

