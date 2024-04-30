Strs Ohio Trims Position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADV. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Advantage Solutions by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,228,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,369,000 after purchasing an additional 205,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADV

Insider Transactions at Advantage Solutions

In other news, COO Jack Anthony Pestello acquired 10,000 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 146,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,099.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.