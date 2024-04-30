PFS Partners LLC Has $243,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $180.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.15 and a one year high of $189.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.22 and a 200 day moving average of $159.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.