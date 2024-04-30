17,900 Shares in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Benchmark Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 39.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $691.35 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

