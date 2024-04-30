Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Global X Alternative Income ETF worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 53,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Global X Alternative Income ETF stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.0672 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

