Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SES. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cormark increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.25.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

SES stock opened at C$11.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.81 and a 1 year high of C$11.92.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6699029 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$755,300.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$755,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$137,356.34. Insiders have sold 816,914 shares of company stock worth $9,285,153 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Featured Articles

