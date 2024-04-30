Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $107.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.26. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $122.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.94%.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

