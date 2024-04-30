LivaNova (LIVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect LivaNova to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. LivaNova has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.95-3.05 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LivaNova to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LivaNova Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.51. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $59.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 175.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

