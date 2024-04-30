LivaNova (LIVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect LivaNova to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. LivaNova has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.95-3.05 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LivaNova to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LivaNova Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.51. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $59.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 175.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
