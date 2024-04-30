Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$72.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$72.00.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$69.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.87. The stock has a market cap of C$35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.44. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$47.47 and a 1 year high of C$70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

