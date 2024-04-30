BMO Capital Markets Boosts Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$23.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ELD. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.69.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$20.81 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$11.38 and a 1-year high of C$22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of C$417.85 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9818008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total value of C$34,675.00. In other news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total value of C$34,675.00. Also, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 5,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.58, for a total transaction of C$95,498.01. Insiders sold 41,338 shares of company stock worth $684,168 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

