Brokerages Set First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Target Price at $67.75

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.75.

FAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 34,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FAF opened at $57.95 on Friday. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $65.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.76. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.28.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

