State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 2,510 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of GATX worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GATX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GATX news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $294,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,963.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,694 shares of company stock worth $2,744,936 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $125.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.98. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $97.21 and a 12 month high of $135.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.77 and its 200 day moving average is $120.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $379.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

