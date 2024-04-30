Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,731 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 2.52% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $21,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,254,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,434,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,201,000 after acquiring an additional 92,944 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,630,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 78,158 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,365,000.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.