Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,013 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMBF stock opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.83. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $87.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UMBF

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 11,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $952,577.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,738,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,268,149.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 11,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $952,577.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,738,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,268,149.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $95,387.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,661 in the last quarter. 8.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.