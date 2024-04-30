PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Stake Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 607,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 151,794 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 1,708.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 275,567 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 468.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 137,483 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 58,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. PlayAGS Inc has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $349.06 million, a P/E ratio of 890.89 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

PlayAGS Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

