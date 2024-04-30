Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the March 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sands China in a research report on Sunday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS SCHYY opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54. Sands China has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $39.79.

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

