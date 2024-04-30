Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the March 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sands China in a research report on Sunday, April 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sands China
Sands China Trading Up 2.4 %
About Sands China
Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sands China
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.