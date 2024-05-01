6,618 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

EWJ stock opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $72.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day moving average is $65.46.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.