Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 168.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,606,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,285,000 after acquiring an additional 124,951 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,287,000 after acquiring an additional 349,044 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,131,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,380,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,308,000 after acquiring an additional 49,521 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.22. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

