Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 1,008 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 533.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 31,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $933,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Barclays increased their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.06.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $287.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.72. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $296.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

