Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 449.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $759,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total transaction of $55,292.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,539.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total value of $55,292.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,539.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock worth $6,614,781 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $894.41 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $507.19 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $943.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $815.20. The firm has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $825.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.