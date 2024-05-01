PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in PayPal were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.72.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

