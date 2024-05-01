Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes $487,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.3% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $152.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

