Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $15,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $115.84 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 474.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

