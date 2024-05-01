Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $18.60 Million Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.28% of Encompass Health worth $18,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EHC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EHC opened at $83.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $85.84.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.