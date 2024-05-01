CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 197.82%. On average, analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CAPL opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $24.19.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.