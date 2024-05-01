ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Director Carol Lindstrom Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $97,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at $547,208.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ASGN Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $96.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.82. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.50. ASGN Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.27 and a 52-week high of $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ASGN to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in ASGN by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 543,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,256,000 after purchasing an additional 52,516 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 38.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 19.5% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 8.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

