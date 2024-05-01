Short Interest in Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM) Declines By 10.2%

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 192,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Global Mofy Metaverse Stock Performance

GMM stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. Global Mofy Metaverse has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47.

Global Mofy Metaverse Company Profile

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

