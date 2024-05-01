Short Interest in Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM) Declines By 10.2%

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 192,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Global Mofy Metaverse Stock Performance
GMM stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. Global Mofy Metaverse has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47.
Global Mofy Metaverse Company Profile
