Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 388,800 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 278,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Immix Biopharma Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Immix Biopharma stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. Immix Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Immix Biopharma will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immix Biopharma by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

