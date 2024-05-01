Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 388,800 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 278,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Immix Biopharma Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of Immix Biopharma stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. Immix Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02.
Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Immix Biopharma will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.
