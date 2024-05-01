Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAW) Short Interest Update

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Dermata Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRMAW opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Dermata Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

