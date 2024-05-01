Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAW) Short Interest Update

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Dermata Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DRMAW opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Dermata Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile
