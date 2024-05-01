Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 274.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $67.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average is $63.20.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

