Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Charles E. Kranich Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) Director Charles E. Kranich bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,052 shares in the company, valued at $615,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $131.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.45. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $27.59.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.79%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.72%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Penns Woods Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 87,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 27.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

