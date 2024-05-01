Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on REGN. Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $977.77.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $890.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $945.77 and a 200 day moving average of $895.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,195 shares of company stock worth $9,759,898. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

