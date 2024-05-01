International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $124.61

Shares of International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.61 ($1.57) and traded as high as GBX 127.60 ($1.60). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 126.60 ($1.59), with a volume of 2,688,276 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2,532.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 10.13 and a quick ratio of 24.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 124.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.20.

International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 4.07 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $4.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16,000.00%.

About International Public Partnerships

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

