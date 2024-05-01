Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of ST opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -765.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -959.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 761.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 17,818.8% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

