Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 195,647 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,061,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,647 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $33,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Mehta sold 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $29,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,006,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,754,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,355,590 shares of company stock valued at $633,443,979 over the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Coupang

Coupang Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.